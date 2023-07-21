Vendors at Salinas Rodeo looking forward to the boost in business

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The Salinas Sports Complex is seeing a lot of foot traffic so far this week according to event organizers. They say tickets are selling fast.

"We need to keep coming for all the people that love it. It's a really busy I mean, 14-hour days for five days straight. It's a little tiresome, but it's definitely worth coming out for the whole time," says Joshua Powell, the manager for Coastal California.

Josh has been bringing his popcorn business to the rodeo for the past five years.

He says this event not only helps them financially, but it also opens doors to more opportunities.

"It's a lot to get our name out. and we have a lot of people call us to come to other events because they see how many people love it here and they want us that there have been two," says Powell.

Its items like popcorn, and merchandise that boost the local economy every year.

According to the Salinas Rodeo website, this event generates an estimated $11 million.

Event organizers are reporting there was a 16% increase in ticket sales on Thursday this year compared to last year.

This year so far over 12,000 have attended on Thursday.

Last year, just over 10,000 attended.

Vendors here saying this boost in business is much needed.

"That's true, we make more sales," Edgar Barron, owner of La Catrina.

The event will have over 60 vendors to choose from.