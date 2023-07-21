US navy secretary says Australian multination military exercise demonstrates unity to China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro says the major multination military training exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia sends a message to China that America’s allies are cooperating to defend their security and democratic values. Talisman Sabre began in 2005 as a biennial joint exercise between the United States and Australia but has expanded this year to 13 nations and more than 30,000 military personnel. Del Toro and his Australian counterpart welcomed ever-closer closer bilateral military ties as they launched the exercise at a Sydney naval base on Friday. Both were upbeat about progress on the so-called AUKUS deal under which the United States and Britain will provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.

