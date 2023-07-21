Skip to Content
One person dead after fire engulfs vehicle in Gonzalez

today at 1:18 PM
GONAZLES, CALIF. (KION-TV)- On Friday morning, Gonzales Police received a call of a car on fire around 6:41 a.m. at the 300 block of Rincon Road.

Police were on scene minutes later were they found a car fully engulfed in flames, emitting thick black smoke on the roadway of the cul-de-sac of Rincon Road. Firefighters arrived shortly after and extinguish the fire.

Police said after the fire was put out, a person was found dead in the driver's seat.

Investigators said this an open and active investigation and working to figure out what started the fire.

The victims identity has not yet been released, until the family has been notified.

Karl Cooke

