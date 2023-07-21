New Jersey school bus monitor charged after using cellphone as disabled girl suffocated

FRANKLIN. N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey bus monitor was using her cellphone and failed to notice a disabled 6-year-old being suffocated by a seat belt. Twenty-seven-year-old Amanda Davila, of New Brunswick, was charged Wednesday with manslaughter and child endangerment in the death of Faja Williams, who was found unresponsive when she arrived at Claremont Elementary School in Franklin Park on Monday. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. Williams was born with Emanuel syndrome, a rare chromosome disorder which left her unable to speak or walk but still able to make sounds.

