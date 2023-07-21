Marina Police arrest suspect for mail theft and other charges

Courtesy: Marina Police Dept.

MARINA, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Marina Police arrested a suspect on several charges that include committing a felony while on felony bail, possession of personal identifying information, and possession of burglary tools.

On July 20th, 2023 at about 4:20 AM, Marina Police said an officer noticed a vehicle at the mailboxes long the 3100 block of DeForest Road. Police conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. While confronting the driver, the officer saw what looked like a device that could be used to remove mail from mailboxes.

Police identified the driver as 32 year old Tyrece Orlando Hempstead of National City, California. Marina Police said that Hempstead was found to be out on bail after being previously arrested in Monterey County for Felony Possession of Personal Identifying Information, Felony Use of Another Person's Identity to Obtain Credit/Goods/Services and Felony Making/Passing a Fictitious Check.

Police searched Hempstead's vehicle which revealed that he was in possession of burglary tools, a device used to emboss credit cards, and a bag containing mail that didn't belong to him. A further search of his local hotel room revealed he was in possession of multiple checks, credit cards and ID's that didn't belong to him as well.

Courtesy: Marina Police Dept.

Marina Police said Hempstead was booked into Monterey County for fresh charges. Including Committing a Felony While on Felony Bail, Possession of Personal Identifying Information, Possession of Burglary Tools, False Information to a Peace Officer, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of an Altered Check, Possession of a Card Embossing Machine, Violation of Post Release Community Supervision and for his Outstanding Felony No Bail Warrant.

Police also said Hempstead was also determined to be on Post Release Community Supervision and had an outstanding Felony No Bail Warrant out of San Diego County.

Marina Police believe that Hempstead may have been stealing mail and forging checks in multiple areas around Monterey County.

Police urge anyone who believes they may have been a victim of check theft or check fraud after placing it in the mailbox is asked to contact your local police department.