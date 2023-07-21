Harris targets Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will swipe at new standards for teaching Black history in Florida during a trip to Jacksonville. The standards have been criticized as playing down the horror of slavery, such as including instruction on how slaves benefited from skills that they learned. The standards were adopted by the Florida Board of Education on Wednesday. The trip Friday is the latest example of how Harris has targeted cultural issues such as race, schooling and abortion that are championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

