Amsterdam wants ships to moor less, votes to move terminal out of city in latest hit to tourism

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam wants to move a cruise liner terminal out of the heart of the historic capital city. The move is the latest step in the municipality’s ongoing battle against pollution and hordes of tourists clogging its narrow, cobbled streets. The Dutch capital is one of the many picturesque European cities — from Rome to Venice to Paris — grappling with how to manage visitor numbers that are again soaring in the aftermath of shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. The director of Cruise Port Amsterdam that operates the terminal in the city center said Friday the company has taken note of a vote calling for the move and is awaiting the municipality’s next move.

