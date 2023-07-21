Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other technology companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden’s administration. The White House said Friday it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure their AI products are safe before they release them. Some of the commitments call for third-party oversight of the workings of commercial AI systems, though they don’t detail who’ll audit the technology or hold the companies accountable. The companies have committed to security testing to guard against major risks, such as to biosecurity and cybersecurity.

