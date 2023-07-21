A US military drone crashes in Polish woodland during training
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says a U.S. military drone crashed in the woods in the southwest of the country after contact was lost during training. The ministry says no one was hurt and there was no damage from the incident on Thursday afternoon. Polish media reported that an eyewitness saw an object crashing in the woods near the village of Trzebien and notified firefighters, but the military were already there. The ministry told The Associated Press that the drone has been collected by the U.S. side. Poland’s military is on high alert as neighboring Ukraine is fighting Russia’s military aggression.