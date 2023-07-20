Women’s World Cup team from Philippines has American flavor

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — For a nation more than 7,000 miles from the United States, the Philippines boasts a women’s national soccer team with a decidedly American feel. Of the 23 names on its Women’s World Cup roster, 18 belong to U.S.-born women. The Philippines has been recruiting U.S.-born players for several years. And it doesn’t matter to head coach Alen Stajcic how many American-born players are on the team as long as they’ve got the right attitude. Stajcic says “I don’t really care where they’re born. If they have Philippines in their heart and in their blood, and they’re good at football, then they’re eligible for our team.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.