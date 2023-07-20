U.S. second gentleman Emhoff meets New Zealand’s Ardern to discuss online hate as World Cup begins

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, met with former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Friday to discuss ways to combat online hate and extremism. Emhoff is in Auckland leading a presidential delegation to the FIFA Women’s World Cup and meeting with officials. He will next travel to Samoa. In Auckland, Emhoff joined a roundtable meeting of the Christchurch Call, which has a goal of eliminating violent extremist content online. It is named for the New Zealand city where a white supremacist gunman in 2019 shot and killed 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques, while streaming the attack online.

