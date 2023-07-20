The Gaslight Anthem were labeled ‘Bruce Springsteen copycats.’ Now the Boss is on their new single

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For years, a common critique of the beloved New Jersey rock band The Gaslight Anthem was to label them “Bruce Springsteen” copycats. Now the Boss is on their latest single, “History Books.” The title track from the band’s first album in nearly a decade is big-hearted freeway rock, made ascendent by frontman Brian Fallon and Springsteen’s tremulous harmonies. And it was Springsteen’s idea. Fallon tells The Associated Press: “There’s a definitely a little wink in there.” He says while some people wrote the band off, this is a way of them saying “‘now write this off,'” true to their punk rock roots.

