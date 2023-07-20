Parent “shocked” after Marina child development center closes and friend is accused of child abuse

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Miss Barbara’s Child Development Center is now closed in Marina following an announcement from the owner on Wednesday.

In the statement, the owner references recent child abuse charges against an employee.

It reads in part, "While the recent event in May was isolated to one individual who I immediately removed, it gave me tremendous pause and naturally the need to reevaluate."

The individual referred to in the posted announcement is Christine Aiello. She's pled not guilty in court, yet Marina Police say she slammed a two-year-old boy repeatedly on a mattress. A former family who had their children enrolled at the Marina daycare says they have always had a different experience with Aiello.

“Her temperament just isn't at that of a person that would do something like that. I never saw her angry," Leah James said. "Perhaps it was just time for them to close, you know, I'm in shock, because it's in such a central place in Marina.

Leah James who now lives in Napa, tells KION 30 years ago, this was her son's second home, and was looked after by Aiello.

Documents from the Department of Social Services reveal violations at Miss Barbara’s. Those include a child sustaining bruises, and staff not reporting the injuries. The center was also reportedly operating without a license, given some ownership changes and verbal agreements.

KION reached out to the owner and administrated John Mims for comment, but did not get a response for this story.

The facility evaluation report dates back to a June 13 visit and comes after the alleged incident which reportedly took place on May 25. The Department of Social Services said they received the complaint against Aiello on June 26.