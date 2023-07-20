New York police officer indicted, accused of using stun gun 7 times on handcuffed man

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have unsealed an indictment against a police officer in a suburban New York community, accusing him of using a stun gun multiple times against a man in mental crisis who was already restrained and on the ground. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York says Mount Vernon Sgt. Mario Stewart violated the man’s constitutional rights by using excessive force. Stewart’s says his client didn’t violate anyone’s rights or commit a crime and was doing his duty. He has pleaded not guilty. Mount Vernon is about 15 miles (24 km) north of midtown Manhattan.

