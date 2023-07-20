Idaho jury finds 5 from white nationalist group guilty of criminal conspiracy to riot at Pride event

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been convicted of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event in Idaho. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that a Kootenai County jury found Forrest Rankin, Devin Center, Derek Smith, James Michael Johnson and Robert Whitted guilty on Thursday after about an hour of deliberation. The men were accused of planning to riot at the Coeur d’Alene LGBTQ+ Pride event in 2022. A total of 31 Patriot Front members were arrested and face charges in connection with the event. The five men are scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

