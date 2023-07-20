Former Israeli principal will be sentenced in Australia next month for abusing 2 students

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former principal of an Australian Jewish school will be sentenced on Aug. 24 on convictions for sexually abusing two students. A judge set the date after submissions were made on what sentence Malka Leifer should receive. Two sisters who were students at the school had told the court last month that being sexually abused by Leifer broke their ability to trust and was painful to remember. Leifer was convicted in April on multiple charges that carry potential prison terms of several years. The judge will also take into account the time she was detained in Israel before she returned to Australia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.