CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

By
Published 3:39 PM

By The Associated Press

Climate-stoked extreme weather events are tumbling one upon another around the globe. A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state killed at least 10 people, with many others feared trapped under debris. In Greece, a huge fire was contained west of Athens, but authorities braced Thursday for a new round of extreme weather this weekend. Searing heat across Europe’s Mediterranean south has maintained a high risk of fires in Spain, Italy and Greece. And in the Balkans, a storm that followed an intense heat wave left a firefighter and five others dead.

Associated Press

