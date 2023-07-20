After decades of struggle for a place in Israel, dozens of Black Hebrews face threat of deportation

DIMONA, Israel (AP) — The African Hebrew Israelites of Jerusalem made their way to Israel from the United States in the 1960s. Now, dozens Black Hebrews of their members are facing the threat of deportation. The Black Hebrews, as the spiritual community’s members are commonly known, do not consider themselves Jewish, but they claim an ancestral connection to the Holy Land. Over the decades, they made inroads into Israeli society, and most citizenship or residency rights. But 130 members remain undocumented, and Israeli authorities have ordered them to leave. Around 3,000 Black Hebrews live in hardscrabble towns in southern Israel. The Village of Peace, a cluster of low-slung buildings surrounded by vegetable patches and gardens, is the community’s epicenter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.