Tropical Storm Calvin passes over Hawaii, leaving minor flooding in its wake
By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin has brought high surf, heavy rain and gusts to parts of Hawaii’s Big Island but only left minor flooding in its wake. By late Wednesday morning, the storm had passed to the west and the National Weather Service called off its tropical storm warning. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says he’s relieved there were no injuries or significant damage. But he also noted the state’s hurricane season is just getting underway. The hurricane season lasts from June 1 through Nov. 30. Green says he views Calvin as an opportunity to get ready for future storms.