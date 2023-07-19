No foolin’ around: Rare pink LA dolphin could be pregnant

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (WVUE) - A rare pink dolphin was spotted in a Louisiana waterway. And the fisherman who saw her thinks she might be pregnant.

Captain Erik Rue of Calcasieu Charter Service first spotted "Pinky" in 2007 in Calcasieu River's ship channel, he tells New Orleans ABC affiliate WGNO.

Rue said the baby pink dolphin would swim near her mother. Now, almost 10 years later, Rue sees Pinky swimming almost every day.

"We still see her swimming almost every day in the summertime. We've seen her a lot in the last few weeks. She looks happy and healthy," Rue said.

Rue thought the dolphin was an albino, but after some research, they realized the dolphin was "100 percent pink - you know, like, the color of most dolphins' bellies, but her whole body is pink."

Recently, Rue said he saw Pinky mating. He thinks she might have a dolphin calf soon.

Over the years, Rue said he has seen Pinky hundreds of times.

Pink dolphins are native to the Amazon River, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Pink dolphin baby watch has begun.