Jamie Lee Curtis is working on a new children’s book, ‘Just One More Sleep,’ for January publication

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also has a busy career as a children’s author. Her next work is called “Just One More Sleep” and is set to come out in January. Curtis says the themes of the book are the passage of time, patience and how children relate to waiting. The book is being published by Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Curtis will again team with illustrator Laura Cornell, who worked with her on “Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born,” “Today I Feel Silly” and several other picture stories.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.