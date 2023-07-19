Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Officials say the man who shot Fargo police officers — one fatally — last week had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a homemade hand grenade in his vehicle. Authorities say Mohamad Barakat fired on officers while they were responding to a traffic wreck Friday in south Fargo. Officer Jake Wallin was killed, and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized with critical injuries. Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Barakat during the attack. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a news conference Wednesday that Robinson’s use of deadly force “was reasonable, it was necessary, it was justified.”

