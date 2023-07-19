China’s vice president says it will work with US on climate as long as political conditions are met

BEIJING (AP) — China’s vice president says his country is willing to work with Washington on reducing global warming as long as its political demands are met. Vice President Han Zheng told U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing on Wednesday that addressing climate change is “an important aspect of China-U.S. cooperation” but is predicated on mutual respect. During this week’s visit, Kerry told China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, that President Joe Biden’s administration is “very committed” to stabilizing relations between the world’s two biggest economies as they seek to restart high-level contacts.

