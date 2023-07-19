Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP’s proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans advanced new congressional lines on Wednesday in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Black lawmakers call it an insult to the court’s order to give minority voters a greater voice. Alabama’s House of Representatives voted 74-27 to approve the plan, which does not establish a second majority-Black district. Instead, it would increase one district’s percentage of Black voters to 42%. Republicans said that’s enough to consider it a political swing district. Alabama’s legislature has until Friday to adopt new lines. The justices ruled that the current map likely violates the Voting Rights Act by creating just one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black.

