Texas trooper’s accounts of bloodied and fainting migrants on US-Mexico border unleashes criticism

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The White House is criticizing Texas’ operation to stop migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico after a state trooper told a supervisor that the mission has become inhumane. Nicholas Wingate sent an email this month giving accounts of migrants that were left bloodied from razor-wire barriers and fainting in triple-digit temperatures. He also said he and another trooper were given orders to “push the people back into the water.” The White House press secretary said Tuesday that the trooper’s account, if true, was “abhorrent.” A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson says the account is under internal investigation and that the department has no policy instructing troopers to push migrants into the water.

