Los Angeles Rams rely on few remaining stars with depth lacking amid roster remodel

KEY STORYLINES: Less than two years after their Super Bowl championship season, the Rams have decided to take as much salary cap pain as possible in 2023. They gutted their roster and made no major free agent additions, electing to play this season with an unimpressive supporting cast around Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. GM Les Snead calls it a remodel rather than a rebuild, but even contending for a playoff spot seems daunting with the Rams’ clear lack of proven talent, particularly across a defense that lost six of its top seven tacklers. At least coach Sean McVay seems focused and happy after flirting with retirement for the past two offseasons, and he has plenty of work to do.

By The Associated Press

