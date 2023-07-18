Las Vegas police serve search warrant in the 1996 fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police serve search warrant in the 1996 fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police serve search warrant in the 1996 fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.