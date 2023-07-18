G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on the war in Ukraine
By KRUTIKA PATHI
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — A meeting in India of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies has ended without consensus because of differences over the war in Ukraine. Following two days of talks between financial leaders and policymakers, there was no final communique. Instead, India, as the host nation, was forced to issue the G20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document. Speaking to reporters after the meeting concluded, India’s finance minister said the reason for the chair statement was “because we still don’t have a common language on the Russia-Ukraine war”. According to the chair summary, China and Russia objected to paragraphs condemning the war, which was drawn from last year’s G20 declaration.