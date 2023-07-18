CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
By The Associated Press
Whether you live in Europe or are just visiting as a tourist, authorities have a recommendation: Stay inside. It’s too hot. And wildfires in Greece, Spain and Switzerland are still raging. In Arizona, Phoenix is struggling to beat the heat — even more than usual for its typically sweltering climate. Lisa Miccichi says it’s the hottest she can remember over the past week. She’s been homeless for about three years and was pushing a shopping cart through Phoenix looking for a place to get out of the heat.