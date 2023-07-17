Top official in Justice Department’s criminal division to depart

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Justice Department’s criminal division is leaving at the end of July after two years overseeing everything from corporate fraud prosecutions to war crimes investigations. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite’s tenure has included combatting human smuggling and international criminal networks, prosecution of white-collar crime and work to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the division has tackled some of the nation’s most complex and urgent challenges under his leadership. Polite was confirmed to the role in 2021 and previously served a four-year stint as U.S. Attorney in New Orleans.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.