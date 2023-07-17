Solomon Islands leader hits back at criticism of deepening security ties with China

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of Solomon Islands is hitting back at criticism of his nation’s deepening security ties with China, saying the United States and Australia have nothing to fear. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare spoke Monday at a news conference after returning from a visit to China, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials. Sogavare said one of the agreements he signed on his visit enhances security cooperation with China that will strengthen law enforcement in his nation. Both the U.S. and Australia have raised concerns about the secrecy of the new police plan. At the news conference, Sogavare accused the U.S. and Australia of being “un-neighborly” by criticizing the police plan.

