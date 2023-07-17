Lack of funding forces UN to slash food program in Haiti amid a surge in malnutrition

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N.’s World Food Program says it is facing a shortage of funds and won’t be able to help 100,000 people in Haiti this month who urgently need assistance. The 25% cut comes as a record 4.9 million people in the country of nearly 11 million need help with finding food. The agency warned Monday that its Haiti response plan is only 16% funded, and that it won’t be able to provide food to a total of 750,000 Haitians if it doesn’t secure $121 million through the end of the year. The number of Haitians facing emergency-level food insecurity per capita is the second highest in the world.

