Gag order issued ahead of Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial after ‘inflammatory’ remarks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A top Texas Republican who will oversee Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial has issued a sweeping gag order over the case. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday scolded “inflammatory” public comments made by lawyers on both sides ahead of the historic trial that begins in September. The order underscored how Paxton’s fight for his political survival over accusations of abuse of office has drawn some of Texas’ brashest and highest-profile legal figures. Paxton has been under FBI investigation for years over accusations by members of his own staff that he used his office to help a donor. He was separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015, though he has yet to stand trial.

