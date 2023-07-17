Civil rights groups sue Florida officials over new immigration law

MIAMI (AP) — Several civil rights groups are challenging Florida’s new immigration law in a federal lawsuit. The legislation Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in May bolsters his migrant relocation program and limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status. The lawsuit filed Monday specifically focuses on provisions that criminalize the transportation of individuals into Florida who may have entered the country unlawfully and haven’t been “inspected” by the federal government since. The complaint states it is unconstitutional for a state to unilaterally regulate federal immigration and subject people to criminal punishment without fair notice. It also asserts Florida’s use of the term “inspection” is unconstitutionally vague.

