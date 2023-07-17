Alabama inmate asks appeals court to block his execution, citing state’s past problems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate have asked a federal appeals court to block the state from executing him this week, arguing the state has a history of problematic lethal injections. James Barber is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Thursday as the state seeks to resume executions following a lengthy pause. Gov. Kay Ivey temporarily suspended executions last year to conduct an internal review after after two lethal injections were called off because of difficulties inserting an IV into the veins of the condemned men. A panel of judges with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Monday in the request to delay the execution but did not indicate when they will rule.

