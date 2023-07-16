Princess Kate back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Princess Kate was back again at Wimbledon and this time with her family in tow. The Princess of Wales was wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club. She was accompanied by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince William is the heir to the British throne. The royal family was in the Royal Box for the men’s final between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. King Felipe VI of Spain was also in the Royal Box along with former champions including Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Stan Smith, Stefan Edberg and Jan Kodes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.