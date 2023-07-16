In India, G20 finance chiefs set to address global challenges like climate change and rising debt
By KRUTIKA PATHI
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries. In press statements Monday, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the two countries were working together to advance the G20 agenda. Yellen said, “The world is looking to the G20″ to advance the fights against such challenges as climate change and pandemics to strengthen the global economy and support developing countries. The meetings will conclude on Tuesday. A previous such meeting ended without consensus in India’s Bengaluru city.