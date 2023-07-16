Another journalist killed in Mexico amid rising cartel violence

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another journalist has been killed in Mexico, adding to a growing list of reporters who have been murdered amid an intensifying drug war in the country. Nelson Matus was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the fringes of Acapulco in southwestern Mexico, authorities and press freedom organization Article 19 confirmed. Matus was the director of the local news organization Lo Real de Guerrero, which covered the intensifying violence in the Mexican state of Guerrero. The death illustrates the toll the country’s intensifying drug war has taken on local newsrooms, which often report more microscopically on the violence.

