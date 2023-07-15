Thousands march at Budapest Pride as LGBTQ+ community voices anxiety over Hungary’s restrictive laws

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of participants of the Budapest Pride march wound through the streets of the Hungarian capital on Saturday with marchers voicing their anxiety over the increasing pressure on the LGBTQ+ community from the country’s right-wing government. The 28th annual event comes as the country’s laws which ban the depiction of homosexuality or gender transition to minors under 18 have begun to be applied with increasing regularity, resulting in fines and other penalties for those who disseminate LGBTQ+ content. Such policies, enacted by the governing party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have led rights groups to warn that the rights of sexual minorities are being rapidly drawn back in the Central European country.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.