Hundreds of flights across Italy are canceled amid air transport strike at peak of tourism season

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of flights across Italy have been canceled after air transport unions went ahead with a planned work stoppage. The cancellations Saturday come two days after a train strike paralyzed rail service in Italy. Summertime in Italy is often the peak season for transport strikes, stranding commuters and tourists alike as unions press demands for better work contracts and conditions. This year, the strikes are taking their toll amid a tourism boom following two years of pandemic losses. National carrier ITA said it canceled 133 flights. Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling canceled dozens of other flights due to the strike from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Striking workers included pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and airport personnel.

