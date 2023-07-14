World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races. The world cycling governing body the UCI announced the ban on Friday. Its decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year. The UCI says the ban starts Monday and was necessary “to protect the female class and ensure equal opportunities.”