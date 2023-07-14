Urías allows 1 hit in 6 innings and the Dodgers get to Verlander in the 5th to beat the Mets 6-0

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Julio Urías combined with three relievers on a one-hitter as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 6-0 Friday night.

The left-hander pitched six innings and allowed only a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo that was initially ruled a home run. Mookie Betts hit a bases-loaded RBI single and Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run double after the Dodgers were held hitless by Justin Verlander (3-5) for 4 1/3 innings despite drawing six walks.

Miguel Rojas added an RBI single in the sixth off David Peterson as the Dodgers won their fifth straight and 13th in 18 games. All-Star slugger J.D. Martinez padded the lead in the eighth with his 23rd homer and Will Smith capped the scoring with a groundout in the ninth.

Nimmo opened with a drive that initially appeared to clear the right-field fence in front of New York’s bullpen. After replays showed the ball hit the top of the wall, the call was overturned to a double.

“After that first inning, everything clicked. But it was that Nimmo at-bat, you’re feeling you left something over the plate and left it hanging,” Urías said through a translator. “After that at-bat, I started being able to do things differently.”

Urías (7-5) permitted three more baserunners. He walked Pete Alonso to put two on in the first before retiring Starling Marte.

Urías hit Marte with a pitch before striking out Jeff McNeil to end the fourth, and retired Nimmo to end the fifth two batters after rookie Brett Baty reached on catcher’s interference.

“It was great,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “He said it best: He said his vacation’s over. Just the way he threw the baseball, he was in complete command tonight.”

It was Urías’ second straight effective outing, after allowing two runs in six innings July 6 against Pittsburgh. He returned July 1 in Kansas City from missing nearly two months with a strained left hamstring and gave up five runs in three innings.

“We knew we were getting a pitcher on the uptick,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s pitched a little better. We all know what his pedigree is.”

Verlander walked two in the first inning and issued another walk in the second. He issued free passes to Jason Heyward, Josh Outman and Rojas after left fielder Mark Canha opened the inning by making a sliding catch on David Peralta.

“Lost my feel a little bit,” Verlander said. “Inexcusable. I can’t walk six guys and expect to win a ballgame or give your team a chance.”

Betts followed the walks with a single that caromed off Canha’s glove as he charged in to attempt a catch. Two pitches later, Freeman sliced a double to right for a 3-0 lead.

“Fantastic all night long,” Roberts said. “It was hard to say perfect, but from the outset, very intentional at-bats, very grindy at-bats and regardless of the result, just as a team offense it was as good as you’re going to see.”

Verlander allowed three runs and two hits in five innings. He heard boos coming off the mound in the fifth and his six walks were one shy of his career high set Aug. 16, 2006, in his rookie season with Detroit at Boston.

It was Verlander’s most walks since issuing six April 21, 2017, against Minnesota with Detroit.

Yency Almonte pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, including a strikeout of a visibly frustrated McNeil. Caleb Ferguson worked a perfect eighth and Ryan Brasier finished off the Dodgers’ 10th shutout this season, tying them for most in the majors with the Blue Jays and Cubs.

The Mets lost their third straight after opening July with six consecutive wins. New York was held to one hit for the first time since May 18, 2019, at Miami and first time at home since Aug. 8, 2017, against the Dodgers.

METS SIGN TOP TWO PICKS

The Mets signed first-round draft pick INF Colin Houck along with second-round pick RHP Brandon Sproat, who was drafted by New York last year but opted to return to Florida.

Houck, Sproat and eighth-round pick Boston Baro watched the game from a suite and will start their pro careers in the Florida Complex League in Port St. Lucie.

FIGHTING IRISH TOSS

Marcus Freeman, entering his third season coaching Notre Dame football, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Mets hitting coach Jeremy Barnes, a Fighting Irish alum.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (sore left shoulder) underwent an MRI before the All-Star break and said he will be out until August. Kershaw played catch before the game and said he was going to throw a bullpen next week in Baltimore.

Mets: LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) threw 84 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, was activated off the injured list and will make his season debut Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. “I can’t wait, man. I’m so excited,” Quintana said. … RHP Max Scherzer will start Sunday after dealing with a stiff neck. … LHP T.J. McFarland was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles RHP Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.86 ERA) opposes New York RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.31) on Saturday night.

