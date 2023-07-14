Southeast Asian nations renew alarm over Myanmar violence. But diplomats can’t settle on a solution

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers have renewed their alarm over and condemnation of the deadly air strikes and artillery shelling in Myanmar. But they failed to reach an agreement Friday on how they should deal with the two-year-old crisis. The civil strife in Myanmar was at the top of the agenda when top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The 10-nation bloc includes Myanmar, but its foreign minister was again barred from attending this week’s meetings due to the military government’s failure to comply with a plan drafted to ease the violence.

By NINIEK KARMINI and JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

