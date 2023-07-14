Officer killed and 2 police injured in shooting that also left suspect dead on a North Dakota street

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in North Dakota say one officer has died and two others have been critically injured in a shooting on a busy street in Fargo that also killed the suspect. In a statement issued late Friday night, police say a civilian also was seriously wounded in the shooting before 3 p.m. Friday. Multiple witnesses say a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot the suspect. The Fargo Police Department and North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley did not provide a possible motive or the identities of the officers and the suspect. Police say more information will be provided at a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

By JACK DURA and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

