Man arrested for planning terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State, Poland’s security agency says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Internal Security agency says it has arrested an 18-year-old Polish citizen planning a suicide attack on a state office, using an explosive belt. The agency, ABW, said in a communique Friday that the arrest took place June 16 in southwestern Poland. It said the man converted to Islam last year and with a group of other people, inspired by the Islamic State extremist group, they were planning attacks on state administration offices. He was charged with participating in a crime ring, having terrorist goals, and planning actions that would have endangered the well-being of a large number of people as well as their lives. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.

