Alex Murdaugh’s first released prison phone call is a 42 second conversation with son, Buster

Originally Published: 14 JUL 23 14:25 ET

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — The records CNN has obtained from Alex Murdaugh’s time so far in prison include a short phone call between the convicted murderer and his only surviving son, Buster.

It’s the first time the public has heard Murdaugh’s voice since Judge Clifton Newman handed him two life sentences in March, after a jury found him guilty of shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

Murdaugh placed the free prison call to Buster on May 16, 2023. It lasts just 42 seconds.

FITSNews was the first to publish the phone call, along with other records from Murdaugh’s time in a South Carolina state prison.

Alex Murdaugh opens the call with the greeting, “Hey buddy.”

Buster hastily responds, “Hey, I don’t have a whole lot of time. I just boarded a ferry to go back to Hilton Head from Daufuskie [Island]”.

The onetime personal lawyer notes he’s “been trying to call” his son, adding, “I was supposed to call you while you were with Jim, about this meeting. How about text Jim and let him know I’m trying to call him?”

“Jim” likely refers to Murdaugh’s defense attorney Jim Griffin.

The quality of the phone call is poor and it breaks up in the middle a bit. Buster responds to his father’s request softly with a flat, “Mmkay.”

“Did he talk to you about that, about the thing that I told him?” Alex Murdaugh asks, as static breaks up the call.

“No, I can’t really understand you either,” says Buster, who continues to sound rushed.

“I’m going to leave word with Jim and he’ll be in touch with you,” says the incarcerated Murdaugh, who, after a several second pause, adds, “Love you.”

Buster replies, “Love you, too.”

Alex Murdaugh responds, “Proud of you.”

His son offers a reply that sounds stilted: “Thanks.”

The call, which was a free prison call only allowed to last 60 seconds, ends after that.

Buster Murdaugh testified on his father’s behalf at the double murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh is appealing his conviction.

South Carolina prosecutors argued during his trial Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from a variety of alleged financial crimes, charges for which he now faces in state court, including embezzlement, computer crimes, money laundering and conspiracy. In all, state prosecutors allege Murdaugh bilked his law firm, clients and the government out of more than $9 million.

