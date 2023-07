SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - For the second straight weekend, motorcycles will thunder through WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

After MotoAmerica Superbike SpeedFest, the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association is continuing the action with the AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey.

Racers from around the world are participating, including an all-female team from New Zealand.