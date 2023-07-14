A man killed by Iowa police after a homicide and carjacking had a ‘hit list,’ authorities say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Nebraska man who was fatally shot by police and suspected in the killing of another man had made a “hit list.” Police say 41-year-old Matthew Briggs, of Papillion, carried out a series of violent crimes Saturday, including breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her. Police later found the body of 52-year-old Steven Donsbach in his Omaha home and believe Briggs shot him to death. Police say officers later confronted Briggs in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after he reportedly carjacked a person at gunpoint. Police say they shot Briggs after he pointed a gun at them. Police say a hit list that included the names of Donsbach and two of Briggs’ ex-girlfriends was found in Briggs’ home.

By The Associated Press

