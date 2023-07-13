Sudan’s neighbors meet in Cairo, seeking an end to raging conflict

CAIRO (AP) — Leaders from Sudan’s six neighboring countries have met in Cairo for the most high-profile peace talks since conflict erupted across the northeastern African country in mid-April. Thursday’s meeting, hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, was attended by the leaders of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and Libya. Sudan has been rocked by violence since April, when tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces burst into open fighting. Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim said last month that the conflict has killed more than 3,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 others.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.