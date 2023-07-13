People rescued from cars and homes as rapid rainfall causes flash flooding in central Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Torrential rain in central Mississippi is flooding roads and sending water into homes and businesses. Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says law enforcement officers rescued three people from vehicles and removed several others from homes as the water rose Thursday. Swift water washed one car into a ditch, and the driver escaped before the car submerged. Pugh says the man stood knee-deep in the floodwater on top of his car as officers rescued him. No deaths or serious injuries were immediately reported. Flash flooding was also reported Thursday in Choctaw, Neshoba and Noxubee counties. The National Weather Service said some areas could receive up to 10 inches of rain.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.